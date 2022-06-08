Majority of IT companies to adopt hybrid work model: NASSCOM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The majority of IT companies and global capability centres (GCCs) - over 80% - are most likely to adopt a hybrid work model as compared to the rest of the industry segments, a report said on Tuesday.

The report released by the tech industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), along with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said Indian tech companies have already started adopting new work models, which vary from completely remote to a combination of remote and on-site to completely on-site.

“While traditional companies are focused on accurate execution, technology organisations are fluid and modular.” The report notes that over 70% of employees prefer hybrid work. In a bid to attract and retain highly-skilled talent, spread across geographies, companies are not just looking at remote work models but also planning to change their geographical footprint and shift the focus to Tier 2/3 towns, the report that talks about the future course of work said.

“Companies are adopting newer models of work, which includes higher adoption of pay-on-demand models (gig workers/freelancers), to increase traction on tapping & retaining diverse talent pools,” said the report. Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, said the pandemic has widespread ramifications on businesses across the globe, impacting the way they interact and operate. “As we are on our way to normalcy, firms should analyse behavior and choices of their staff and offer them the best of both offline and online working experiences.”