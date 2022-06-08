STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI confirms capital market ban on Capital Stroke Investment Services, three others

The latest order has been issued after assessing whether its directions passed against these entities in August 2021 need to be confirmed, revoked or modified.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday said trading restrictions on Capital Stroke Investment Services and three persons will remain in place in a case related to flouting investment adviser rules. The latest order has been issued after assessing whether its directions passed against these entities in August 2021 need to be confirmed, revoked or modified.

"No case is made out by the noticees (Capital Stroke and three persons) to revoke or modify the directions contained in the interim order, therefore, I hereby confirm the directions issued against the noticees in the interim Order, which shall remain in force till further orders," SEBI Whole-time member Anant Barua said in his confirmatory order.

In its interim order, SEBI had asked Capital Stroke and three persons -- Upendra Singh Rajput, Prashant Singh Baghel and Kamlesh Dhole -- not to access the securities market and buy, sell or otherwise deal in securities or associate themselves with securities market, directly or indirectly.

Among other restrictions, they were asked to cease and desist from acting as investment advisers. After conducting an inspection in relation to the affairs of Capital Stroke, during November 2020, Sebi had found that it made false and misleading representations by promising assured profits and returns to clients.

Besides, it charged unfair and unreasonable fees from clients.

"The interim order has held that noticee no.2, 3 and 4 (Rajput, Baghel and Dhole) are in charge of operations and compliance of Capital Stroke. I also note that the noticees have not disputed this finding of the interim order.," Barua said.

"Thus, for the violations of provisions of Sebi Act 1992, Sebi (PFUTP) Regulations 2003 and IA Regulations, by noticee no. 1 (Capital Stroke) I prima facie find that noticee no. 2, 3 and 4 have failed in ensuring the maintenance of appropriate standards of conduct of noticee no.1, thereby violating provision of ...the Code of Conduct as mentioned in ...IA (Investment Adviser) Regulations," Barua added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Capital Stroke Investment Services Capital market ban Upendra Singh Rajput Prashant Singh Baghel
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp