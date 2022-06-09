Coal output up 34 per cent to 71.3 MT in May 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s coal production increased by 33.88% to 71.30 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022 from 53.25 MT during the same month the previous year, showed data released by the coal ministry on Wednesday.

In the month, Coal India (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) and captive mines registered a growth of 30.04%, 11.01% and 83.33%by producing 54.72 MT, 6.04 MT and 10.54 MT, respectively. The coal dispatch also increased by 16.05% to 77.83 MT in May 2022 from 67.06 MT in May 20. Last month, the ministry said CIL, SCCL and captives mines/others registered a growth of 11.34%, 5.66% and 67.06% by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT and 10.46 MT, respectively.

“Of the top 37 coal mines, 23 produced more than 100% and the performance of another 10 mines stood between 80 and 100%,” said the ministry. Coal-based power generation has also registered a growth of 26.18% in May 2022 as compared to May 2021.

The overall power generation in May 2022, according to the government data, has been 23.32% higher than in April 2021 and 2.63% higher than the power generated in April 2022. Coal based power generation in the month of May 2022 has been 98,609 MU in comparison to 102,529 MU in April 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82%.