STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EMIs set to rise further as RBI increases lending rate

Raises its inflation forecast to 6.7% by the end of this financial year; Analysts see more future hikes by central bank to achieve its target

Published: 09th June 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Home and consumer loans are set to become costlier with the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday raising the key repo rate the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.9% to rein in inflation.

It also changed its stance to “withdrawal of accommodation” from “remaining accommodative” to give greater clarity to markets on its future actions. The repo rate hike comes on the heels of a 40 bps off-turn increase last month to 4.4% amid retail price inflation surging to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

ALSO READ | RBI delivers a 'no-brainer' hike, but warns there's no stopping inflation from whacking us all

While raising its inflation forecast to 6.7% for FY23 from 5.7% in April, the RBI kept its growth projection for the year unchanged at 7.2%. Governor Shaktikanta Das said 75% of the increase in the forecast compared to April (5.7%) was attributable to food inflation.

“The main reason for the revision is the war in Europe, apart from secondary factors like tomato price rise and electricity tariffs being raised across states,” he said. Analysts expect the central bank to further increase the repo rate by 60-90 basis points given the fact that it revised the FY23 inflation estimates upwards by 100 basis points.

ALSO READ | High inflation forecast by RBI indicates more rate hikes are in the offing

Attributing the RBI’s retention of 7.2% growth projection to forecast of a normal southwest monsoon, that would support rural consumption, and rebound in contact intensive services, which would boost urban growth, Das pegged Q1 growth at 16.2%; Q2 at 6.2%; Q3 at 4.1%; and Q4 at 4%, with risks broadly balanced.

However, negative spillovers from geopolitical tensions, elevated international commodity prices, rising input costs, tightening of global financial conditions and slowdown in world economy continue to weigh on the outlook. “Our rate actions are calibrated to the inflation-growth dynamic. Inflation must come down, inflation expectations must come down and economic recovery must continue,” Das said.

On the rising repo rate transmission not being as effective on the deposit side, relative to banks raising lending rates much more quickly, the governor said it would take two-three months for the rate hikes to be transmitted to the “liability side”, referring to the time that banks would take to raise deposit rates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EMI interest rates RBI Repo rate monetary policy
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp