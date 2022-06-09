STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITC stock price could rally over 28 per cent in 18 months, says brokerage

Share prices of FMCG-to-hotel conglomerate ITC may rally over 28% in 18 months, said brokerage firm Ventura Securities.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Share prices of FMCG-to-hotel conglomerate ITC may rally over 28% in 18 months, said brokerage firm Ventura Securities. It has given the stock a price target of Rs 350 from the current market price of Rs 272.6. ITC has been a stark underperformer over the last few years but in 2022 it has already given a return of 22% amid high volatility.

“ITC’s FMCG business is expected to witness robust growth (16% CAGR to Rs 22,729 cr) with improving margins (+290 bps to 8.6%). Increasing migration towards sustainable packaging and revenge travel post pandemic should help bolster revenue growth and profitability of both verticals,” said the brokerage. 

It added that the stress on rising cigarette taxation is diminished and should help drive cigarette volume growth and the agri-commodity business prospects have sharply improved post the Ukraine invasion. Firm’s IT vertical is expected to continue its strong double-digit revenue growth.

Ventura expects ITC’s revenue /EBIT (earnings before interest and tax)/PAT (profit after tax) to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% /17.0% /14.5% to Rs 86,678.6 cr/ Rs 24,613.5 cr/Rs 19,739.9 cr over the period FY21-24.

