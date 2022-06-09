STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Meesho sends legal notice to certain influencers over 'smear campaign'

Meesho is monitoring the situation and considering strict legal recourse against those spreading misinformation and lies about the company.

Published: 09th June 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Meesho_logo

Logo of Meesho

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: E-commerce company Meesho has issued a legal notice to certain social media influencers alleging an orchestrated smear campaign against the company. The company’s CEO Vidit Aatrey alleged that paying influencers to peddle rumours against Meesho has been happening for the last many months.

This comes after Twitter user Ravisutanjani Kumar posted a collage of screenshots of influencers tweeting negative tweets tagging the company’s investors. Influencer Marketing is the worst thing that has happened on Social Media - Folks are getting paid thousands to defame a Startup - Tagging the company’s Investors - Fake Likes and RTs on Tweets from Paid Accounts, Kumar said in a tweet.

Following this, some start-up founders have also posted on Twitter confirming they were offered money to post negative tweets about the company. “I am shocked to see how deep this rot runs in our ecosystem,” Aatrey said in a tweet.

“But it won’t shake our confidence, rather makes us more determined towards our mission of binging Indian small business economy online,” he said. Meesho noted it will continue to monitor the situation and consider strict legal recourse against those spreading misinformation and lies about the company.

Meesho, which more than doubled its valuation last year to $5 billion, is a relatively new entrant in the Indian e-commerce ecosystem. Its rapid expansion has made it the newest rival for established e-commerce players like Flipkart and Amazon in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meesho social media influencers
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp