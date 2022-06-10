STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tumbles nearly 600 points in early trade; Rupee hits record low

Nifty slumped 176.30 points or 1.07 per cent to 16,301.80.

Published: 10th June 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex declined nearly 600 points in early trade on Friday, following weakness in IT, banking and finance stocks amid sluggish investor sentiment in global markets.

Besides, a weaker rupee also weighed on the domestic equity markets, traders said.

The 30-share index was trading 597.2 points or 1.08 per cent lower at 54,723.08 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty slumped 176.30 points or 1.07 per cent to 16,301.80.

Wipro was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.38 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins and TCS. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC and Titan were the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 427.79 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 55,320.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to finish at 16,47810.

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to a record low of 77.82 against the US dollar in opening trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul were trading with deep losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the green.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.65 per cent to USD 122.27 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,512.64 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

The country's current account deficit is likely to hit a three-year high of 1.8 per cent or USD 43.81 billion in FY22, as against a surplus of 0.9 per cent or USD 23.91 billion in FY21, according to an India Ratings report.

As per rating agency Icra, operating profit margins of information technology companies can moderate by up to 1.50 per cent in the near term as wage cost inflation coming on the back of high attrition hits players in the over USD 200 billion industry.

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 per cent depreciation of the rupee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex NIfty Stock Market
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp