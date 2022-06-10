STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Two entities pay Rs 2.43 crore to settle insider trading case with SEBI

The order came after the entities approached SEBI to settle the alleged violations 'without admitting or denying the findings' through a settlement order.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Quick Trading and Investment Advisors LLP and Vipul D Modi have settled with market regulator SEBI in case pertaining to alleged insider trading in the shares of Religare Enterprises after paying settlement amount totalling Rs 2.43 crore.

Individually, Vipul D Modi paid Rs 22.31 lakh towards settlement charges, while Quick Trading remitted Rs 2.21 crore which included Rs 1.27 crore as settlement amount, Rs 38.3 lakh as disgorgement and Rs 54.92 lakh as interest, according to an order passed on Thursday.

The order came after the entities approached SEBI to settle the alleged violations "without admitting or denying the findings" through a settlement order.

"The pending enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults...are settled qua the applicants," the regulator said in a settlement order, adding that it will not initiate any other enforcement action against them for the default.

SEBI had conducted an investigation in the matter to ascertain as to whether certain entities have traded in the scrip of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) during the period of October 2017 to May 2018 on the basis of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

Based on the findings of the investigation, enforcement proceedings were initiated against the entities through a show-cause notice issued in July 2021 for the alleged violation of insider trading rules. As per the show-cause notice, Modi was the designated partner of Quick Trading as well as the authorised signatory for trading in the account of Quick Trading.

In the show-cause notice, it was alleged that Modi had frequent communication for the purposes of investment in REL with one Siddharth Dinesh Mehta. Also, it was alleged that Mehta had access to certain UPSI, which included the information that Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh would be stepping down from the board of REL.

Further, Modi was alleged to have engaged in trading on behalf of Quick Trading in the scrip of REL while in possession of the UPSI.

Further, it was alleged that Quick Trading had indirectly traded in the scrip of REL while in possession of UPSI, while Modi allegedly placed the order on behalf Quick Trading and accordingly, they were allegedly violated insider trading rules.

Last month, three persons, including Mehta, settled with SEBI a case related to alleged violation of insider trading rules after paying Rs 4.35 crore cumulatively towards settlement charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Quick Trading and Investment Advisors Vipul D Modi Religare Enterprises Religare Enterprises shares
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp