Zoom collaborates with Microsoft Teams; bets big on hiring in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Video conferencing platform Zoom has collaborated with Microsoft Teams and now the users of both platforms can use each other’s video platforms. Also, meetings created in Teams will appear on one’s Zoom account. “We help companies collaborate with the existing system as much as possible.

As we go ahead, it’s across platforms and devices,” Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head, India and SAARC, Zoom, said. He added that with Zoom Rooms, organisations can reenter the office safely and support their hybrid workforces.

“The world today is more about technology. The collaboration will continue and evolve and new technologies such as AI/VR are going to come in and this will be enhanced,” Raje said, adding that Zoom Rooms can be used and enhanced across sectors such as BFSI, pharma and education. Zoom, which employs over 6,000 people globally, is planning to hire more employees in India.

The firm has a tech centre in Chennai and R&D centre in Bengaluru. Both offices contribute to the global platform. The platform has introduced new features such as Smart Gallery, where one can leverage AI to create individual video feeds of in-room participants, and Zoom Room Controller, a feature that allows users to start, stop and control Zoom Rooms meetings from their paired personal mobile devices. The company in the first quarter of this year clocked revenue of over $1 billion driven by its success in Enterprise, Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone that reached 3 million seats during the quarter.