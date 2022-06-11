STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre tightens norms for celebrity endorsers; makes material connection disclosure must

Material disclosures means any relationship that materially affects the weight or credibility of any endorsement that a reasonable consumer would not expect.

Published: 11th June 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

tv ads, commercials, parasyam, TV kanunna aal

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has tightened norms for endorsers, including celebrities and sports persons, as they are now required to make material connection disclosure and due diligence while endorsing in advertisements.

As per the new guidelines released by the Consumer Affairs Ministry issued on Friday, endorsements must reflect the honest opinions, belief or experience of endorsers. The endorsers have to make material connection disclosures, failing to do so will attract penalty under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Material disclosures means any relationship that materially affects the weight or credibility of any endorsement that a reasonable consumer would not expect. "If there exists a connection between the endorser and the trader, manufacturer or advertiser of the endorsed product that might materially affect the value or credibility of the endorsement and the connection is not reasonably expected by the audience, such connection shall be fully disclosed in making the endorsement," the guidelines said.

Violation of these guidelines will attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for first offence and Rs 50 lakh for subsequent offence, under the Consumer Protection Act.

The new guidelines 'Prevention of misleading advertisements and necessary due diligence for endorsement of advertisements', which came into effect from June 10, 2022, have been issued to prevent misleading advertisements.

It provides various criteria for an advertisement to be considered valid and non-misleading, gives clarity on bait advertisements, surrogate advertisements and free claims advertisements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Affairs Ministry Consumer Protection Act Celebrity endorsers TV ads Advertisements
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp