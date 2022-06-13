STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 5.47 lakh crore in early trade amid market plunge

In line with the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded from Rs 5,47,410.81 crore to Rs 2,46,36,948.05 crore in morning trade.

Published: 13th June 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 5.47 lakh crore in early trade on Monday amid an extremely weak trend in the broader market with the Sensex plunging over 1,500 points.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 1,568.46 points to 52,734.98 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 451.9 points to 15,749.90.

ALSO READ | Black Monday: Indian indices gap down 2 per cent amid global market decline 

In line with the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded from Rs 5,47,410.81 crore to Rs 2,46,36,948.05 crore in morning trade.

"Nifty opened gap down as equity markets across the globe are witnessing a sell-off after US May inflation data accelerated to four decades high, which raised concerns about aggressive rate hikes by US Fed in the upcoming monetary policy meeting due this Wednesday.

"On the domestic side, India's inflation data is due on Monday on account of which nervousness is likely to be seen in the market," said Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ALSO READ: Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries, crosses 78 per US dollar

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC were among the major laggards from the Sensex pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were trading with deep cuts.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,973.95 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stock market Market crash Recession Inflation Market Indices
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp