STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bitcoin plunges to eighteen-month low on Monday

Also, this is the lowest in the past 18 months. The cryptocurrency market capitalisation too plunged below $1 trillion, the lowest since January 2021.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At a time when the start-up ecosystem widely discusses funding winter, it looks like the cryptocurrency market, which has been hit the hardest on Monday, will face a prolonged crypto winter.
The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin tumbled below $23,000, an 18% drop in just 24 hours.

Also, this is the lowest in the past 18 months. The cryptocurrency market capitalisation too plunged below $1 trillion, the lowest since January 2021. Last year in November, the global cryptocurrency market peaked at above $2.9 trillion.

According to experts, this may fall further up to $20,000. “Crypto and Ethereum have seen multiple bear markets. It had crashed 80%, only to bounce back and find new highs,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus crypto platform.

These are trying and difficult times for investors as the crypto-space is being continuously impacted by inflation, high-interest rates, and a strengthening dollar (indicating a risk-off market), he added. In the past week, the bitcoin price dropped over 28%. 

The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum prices too fell over 21% to $ 1,194 on Monday. “Crypto markets have seen a correction due to weak global cues. Internationally, stock and crypto markets have become highly correlated. The inflation rate globally has also been a major concern for investors,” said Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX. 

The crypto Fear and Greed Index still showed a sentiment of ‘extreme fear’, this indicated that most investors were still extremely bearish. “While long-term investors will likely view this as an opportunity to buy the dip, retail investors may remain risk-averse in the current market,” said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co-founder of Vauld.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bitcoin cryptocurrency market Inflation High-Interest Rates Ethereum
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp