Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: Nitin Gadkari

The minister regretted that the people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, instead, their vehicles occupy the road.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:02 PM

parking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon, a person sending photographs of a wrongly parked vehicle may get a reward of Rs 500 in case the fine works out to be Rs 1,000, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that he is contemplating legislation to curb the practice of wrongly parked vehicles on streets, which often results in the clogging of roads.

"Main ek kanoon laane wala hun ki road par jo vehicle khadi karega, uska joh mobile se photo nikal kar bhejega, usko agar Rs 1,000 fine hoga, toh Rs 500 photo nikalane wale ko milega. Toh parking ka problem solve ho jayega (I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle will get Rs 500 if the total fine works out to be Rs 1,000. Then the problem of parking will be solved)," he said.

The minister regretted that the people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, instead, their vehicles occupy the road.

In a lighter vein, he said, "My cook in Nagpur also owns two second hand vehicles. Now, a family of four members has six vehicles. It appears that Delhiites are lucky people as we have made road for parking of their vehicles... Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their vehicles on streets".

