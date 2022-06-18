Government asks private fuel retailers to maintain enough stock

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of fuel shortages at pumps, the government has expanded the scope of Universal Service Obligation (USO), which mandates licenced fuel retailers to maintain petrol and diesel sales at all petrol pumps, including in remote areas for specified working hours.

“Government expands the horizon of Universal Service Obligation by including all retail outlets including remote area,” said the petroleum ministry in a press note. There are also reports that suggest some petrol pumps operated by state-run fuel retailers are going out of stock in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat due to a sudden surge in demand. Private fuel retailers like Jio-BP and Nayara Energy raised prices at some locations or curtailed their sales.

Therefore, people are opting for state-run petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which are selling petrol and diesel at lower rates (`15-25 a litre lower than private pumps). “Yes I agree there is shortage of fuel at petrol pumps,” said Rajiv Bansal from the petrol pump association.

This order will ensure that private fuel retailers don’t stop selling fuel, as the government has amended the USO regulations. Following the government’s order, these companies will be obligated to extend the USO to all the retail consumers at all the retail outlets.”