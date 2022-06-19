STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Sotheby's International Realty acquires Arjun Sodhi's architectural & design practice

The brand has established its presence in India by setting up offices across key cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

Published: 19th June 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

India Sotheby's International Realty

India Sotheby's International Realty (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Luxury property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty has acquired the architectural and design practice of Arjun Sodhi to expand its portfolio of services. The company did not disclose the deal value.

Sodhi has been designing luxury homes for affluent Indian families based in India and abroad for more than two decades, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

India Sotheby's International Realty will add a new vertical to offer design and architecture-related services to its high-net-worth clients through this acquisition. It already offers a host of services, from identifying the property to legal due diligence, tax and wealth advisory, arrangement of mortgage, Vastu, and even relocation services.

The addition of providing customised architectural and interior design services dovetails seamlessly with the increasing requirements of wealthy buyers, the company said. Arjun will lead the virtual design-led initiative in the newly emerging metaverse landscape.

Ashwin Chadha, India Sotheby's International Realty President said, "The high point of this partnership is Arjun's deep understanding of digital and metaverse space, which will enhance our capacity to design trophy properties and tailor them to the specifications of HNIs."

Globally, Sotheby's International Realty network is present in 79 countries and territories with 1,000 offices and 25,000 sales associates. It has achieved a record real estate global sales volume of USD 204 billion in 2021.

The brand has established its presence in India by setting up offices across key cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

ALSO READ: Architect Nairita Chakraborty named Commissioner of UK history preservation body

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Sotheby's International Realty Arjun Sodhi Affluent Indian families luxury homes
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp