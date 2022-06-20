STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

All demat accounts maintained by stock brokers need to be tagged by June-end: SEBI

Tagging of bank and demat accounts reflect the purpose for which those bank/demat accounts are being maintained and the reporting of such accounts to the stock exchanges/depositories.

Published: 20th June 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said all demat accounts of stock brokers, which are untagged, need to be appropriately tagged by June-end. Credit of securities will not be allowed in any demat account left untagged from July 1 onwards.

However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular that credits on account of corporate actions will be permitted. Tagging of bank and demat accounts reflect the purpose for which those bank/demat accounts are being maintained and the reporting of such accounts to the stock exchanges/depositories.

SEBI further said that debit of securities will also not be allowed in any demat account left untagged from August.

The stock broker will have to obtain permission from stock exchanges to allow tagging of such demat accounts from August 1 onwards and in turn exchanges need to grant such approval within two working days after imposing penalty as per their internal policy. "All demat accounts of stock brokers which are untagged need to be appropriately tagged by June 30, 2022," SEBI said.

The framework will not be applicable for the demat accounts which are used exclusively for banking activities by stock brokers which are also banks.

At present, stock brokers are required to maintain demat accounts only under five categories -- proprietary account, pool account, client unpaid securities, client securities margin pledge account and client securities under margin funding account.

Under the rules, naming proprietary demat accounts of the stock broker as 'Stock Broker - Proprietary Account' is voluntary and accounts which are not tagged would be deemed to be proprietary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Demat accounts Stockbrokers demat accounts
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp