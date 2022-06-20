STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inox Green Energy Services files fresh draft papers with Sebi for Rs 740 crore IPO

Besides, it may consider pre-IPO placement. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced. Proceeds from this will be used for the payment of debt and general corporate purposes

Published: 20th June 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

The Inox Wind farm. Image for representative purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, has filed fresh preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 740 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 370 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity stocks aggregating to Rs 370 crore by promoter Inox Wind, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Besides, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Inox Green Energy Services is engaged in the business of providing long-term Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for wind farm projects, specifically for Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and the common infrastructure facilities on the wind farm, which support the evacuation of power from such WTGs.

Earlier, the company had filed the DRHP for its proposed IPO in February with the Sebi.

However, the draft offer documents for the IPO were withdrawn in late April without disclosing any reason.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi IPO Inox Green Energy Services Inox Wind
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp