Markets halt 6-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 237 points in choppy trade

Published: 20th June 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Snapping a six-day losing run, equity indices settled in the green after a highly volatile session on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 237 points amid positive cues from European markets.

The BSE benchmark gained 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 51,597.84.

During the day, it hit a high of 51,714.61 and a low of 51,062.93. The NSE Nifty ended 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 15,350.15.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, M&M, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai settled lower, while Hong Kong ended with gains. European markets were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.06 per cent to USD 113.2 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 7,818.61 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

