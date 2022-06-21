STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India Inc says Agnipath an opportunity for youth

Goenka, at the same time, tweeted the RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid incidents of violence against the Agnipath scheme across the country, India inc leaders such as Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka have come out in support of the scheme calling it a great opportunity for the youth.

Mahindra in a tweet said, ”Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable.”

“Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management,” he tweeted adding the Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained and capable young people.

Goenka, at the same time, tweeted the RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. “I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future,” he tweeted.

Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group noted for a young country like India, having access to a larger pool of disciplined and educated young individuals - Agniveers available for recruitment by organisations is a boon.“Years of military training, will groom the individuals to get the best jobs available in the market,” said Jindal in a statement.

