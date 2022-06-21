STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Margin call pressures drag down midcap, smallcap stocks 

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 tanked over 3 per  and 2 per each even as the Nifty and Sensex closed in the green after a volatile session. 

Published: 21st June 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A huge fall in commodity stocks like steel , copper and crude resulted in brokers making margin calls on their clients and  even cutting positions of clients who couldn’t meet the margin shortfall, exacerbating the collapse of small-cap and Mid-cap shares on Monday . 

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 tanked over 3% and 2% each even as the Nifty and Sensex closed in the green after a volatile session. Late Monday evening, rumours also did the rounds of a Mumbai-based online Broking firm being unable to fulfil some retail client payouts .

This means the broker could not credit payment to the account of a client who squared off his positions. Analysts said the steep fall in stocks across the board , particularly commodity stocks of late, on recessionary fears sparked by global central banks’ tightening monetary policy , resulted in huge losses for investors . 

Clients who trade on cash segment against 50% collateral (cash or stocks) who couldn’t meet margin shortfall saw many brokers selling their shares kept as collateral . This is believed to have exacerbated the fall in mid caps and small caps Monday .  

The fact of margin calls being made Monday pressuring the small and midcap segments was confirmed by Kamlesh Shah, president of nodal broker body ANMI and Rajesh Baheti, director , Crosseas Capital.  Margin call is made when the client faces a shortfall in margin placed with broker to trade on cash or the derivatives segment of stock exchanges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commodity Stocks Mid-cap shares Nifty Sensex Broking firm Client Payouts
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp