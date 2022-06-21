Maruti’s SUV Brezza to have electric sunroof

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has confirmed that its compact SUV Brezza will be the company’s first car in its history to get an electric sunroof. Even as carmakers in India have been offering electric sunroofs for the past many years owing to its popularity among buyers, MSIL so far has shied away from offering one.

Maruti Suzuki has already started taking bookings for the upcoming Brezza for `11,000, which will be launched by the end of June. The compact SUV is expected to play a major role in helping MSIL to regain its share in the SUV space. Brezza’s facelift will hit the market two weeks after its most fierce competition Hyundai Venue was launched at a starting price of `7.53 lakhs.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “With over 7.5 lakh units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar.”

The 2022 Brezza, which is dropping the “Vitara” prefix from its name, will also compete against the likes of established models such as Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite. Kia on Monday said its compact SUV Sonet has crossed cumulative sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units since launch in September 2020. New Brezza is said to be powered by a new K15C engine, the same which powers the company’s Ertiga and XL6 model.