STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti’s SUV Brezza to have electric sunroof

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has confirmed that its compact SUV Brezza will be the company’s first car in its history to get an electric sunroof.

Published: 21st June 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki unveiled a facelift of the 'Vitara Brezza' SUV at the Auto Expo 2020, in Greater Noida

Maruti Suzuki's 'Vitara Brezza' facelift comes with smart hybrid technology, automatic transmission, BS-VI compliance, 1.5-litre petrol engine and a range of personalization options. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has confirmed that its compact SUV Brezza will be the company’s first car in its history to get an electric sunroof. Even as carmakers in India have been offering electric sunroofs for the past many years owing to its popularity among buyers, MSIL so far has shied away from offering one.

Maruti Suzuki has already started taking bookings for the upcoming Brezza for `11,000, which will be launched by the end of June. The compact SUV is expected to play a major role in helping MSIL to regain its share in the SUV space. Brezza’s facelift will hit the market two weeks after its most fierce competition Hyundai Venue was launched at a starting price of `7.53 lakhs.  

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “With over 7.5 lakh units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar.”

The 2022 Brezza, which is dropping the “Vitara” prefix from its name, will also compete against the likes of established models such as Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite. Kia on Monday said its compact SUV Sonet has crossed cumulative sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units since launch in September 2020. New Brezza is said to be powered by a new K15C engine, the same which powers the company’s Ertiga and XL6 model.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India SUV Brezza electric sunroof
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp