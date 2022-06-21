Ola teases design of its future electric car

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mobility startup Ola Electric, which has become one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler makers, teased the design of its future electric car at a customer event at the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu recently.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker hasn’t released any details about its first electric car; however, Ola group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed that more information will be revealed on August 15, 2022. As per reports, Ola electric car may hit the Indian market in the second half of 2023.

Ola Electric, which is loaded with inverters’ money, had first posted a picture of its concept car in January this year. At that time the automaker was facing severe criticism due to the delay in delivering its electric scooters to consumers.

Design-wise, Ola’s electric car appears to be a sedan; a sharp contrast given almost all the electric passenger vehicles at the moment come in SUV body type.