Benchmark indices extend gains with 2 per cent rise in Nifty, Sensex 

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices staged a smart relief rally in line with global peers, with both Nifty and Sensex rising nearly 2% each after bears covered their short positions. Last week Nifty fell by over 900 points or 5.6% as a commodity and IT stocks tanked in line with their global counterparts. On Tuesday, the Nifty rose 289 points to 15,638.8 and Sensex jumped 934 points to 52,532. The Nifty 50’s gains were led by Titan, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Coal India and Adani Ports, which rose by 4-6%.

Tuesday‘s rise was led by domestic institutional investors’ buying of `3,066.41 crores and retail buying, provisional BSE data shows. However, in a sign that the worst might not be over yet, FIIs sold a provisional `2,701 crore worth of shares on Tuesday, adding to the `97,177 crores they’ve sold in the fiscal year through Monday.

“Absence of fresh selling triggers in the domestic and global economy along with falling commodity prices relieved the heavily discounted equity market to showcase recovery,” said Vinod Nair, research head at Geojit Financial Services. “The recovery indicates the current uncertainties of inflation and monetary policy tightening have been factored in. However, with the highly sensitive nature of the current equity market, even the slightest inconvenience can trigger volatility.” Analysts expect the Nifty to test 15900-16200 levels in the coming sessions if the market trades decisively above 15671, the March low in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Some like Hormuz Maloo of AFco Investments expect the market to correct once again after testing 16202. Maloo expects the market to correct to 14400 levels after the present relief rally. Analysts fear monetary tightening by the US Fed would induce a recession in the world’s largest economy, which would crimp demand and lead to more FII outflows.