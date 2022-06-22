India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first aircraft lands at Delhi airport after long ride from Seattle 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flying all the way from Seattle in the United States, India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, the arrival of the aircraft brings it closer to obtaining its air operator’s permit (AOP), which is required for launching commercial operations in the country.

"The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us & marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline", Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. pic.twitter.com/0JLBHfkYGr — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) June 21, 2022

“The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us & marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline,” said Vinay Dube, founder, managing director & chief executive officer, Akasa Air.

It was only last week the airline took delivery of its first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in Seattle. In November 2021, Akasa had inked a $9 billion deal with the US-based aircraft major to purchase 72 MAX planes, which includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023 and the remaining 54 aeroplanes in the next four years. These planes will be powered by the fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.

Akasa has already received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

Akasa’s $9-bn deal with Boeing

In November 2021, Akasa had inked a $9 bn deal with Boeing to purchase 72 MAX planes, which includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023 and the remaining 54 in the next four years