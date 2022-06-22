STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Telecom operators may buy spectrum worth Rs 71,000 crore in 5G auction: IIFL Securities

The government will next month auction about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services, including ultra-high-speed internet.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. (File Photos)

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. (File Photos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The three private telecom operators -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- are expected to buy spectrum worth Rs 71,000 crore in the upcoming auction, leaving a vast majority of the radiowaves going under the hammer unsold, according to research firm IIFL Securities.

The government will next month auction about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services, including ultra-high-speed internet. According to the report released on Wednesday, the government's in-principle nod to allocate spectrum directly to enterprises is going to have an adverse outcome of the mega auction.

"While supply is abundant, the government has not cut TRAI's proposed reserve prices despite telcos' assertion that these were still high. We see telcos bidding only for 4 of the 10 bands and spectrum should be sold at base price. We estimate spectrum outlay of Rs 37500 crore, Rs 25000 crore and Rs 8500 crore for Jio, Bharti and Vi," IIFL said.

The research firm further said if all telecom operators avail the option of equal annual installments over 20 years, the government would receive Rs 6,200 proceeds in the current financial year. It said telcos may give the premium 700 MHz band spectrum a miss as they await further reserve-price cuts.

Jio and Bharti may bolster their sub-1 GHz holdings by bidding for the 850 MHz and 900 MHz bands, respectively. "We do not assume any bids in the 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands. Bids for 3.6 GHz are somewhat tricky to predict," it said.

The report further said telcos could bid for small quantities in the 3.6 GHz and 28 GHz bandd -- seen as the prime radiowaves for 5G technology -- as it can lead to large savings in spectrum usage charges. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a new order that will enable telecom operators to reduce spectrum usage charges proportionately on buying fresh radiowaves in the upcoming 5G auction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Telecom operators Spectrum 5G spectrum Spectrum auction Airtel Vodafone Idea IIFL Securities
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp