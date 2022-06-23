STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets bounce back in opening session after sharp fall in previous trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading with a gain of 238.73 points at 52,061.26. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.1 points to 15,491.40.

Published: 23rd June 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

An investor monitors share market prices . ( Photo | Reuters)

An investor monitors share market prices . ( Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity indices made a firm opening on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous trade, with BSE Sensex climbing 239 points amid mixed trends from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading with a gain of 238.73 points at 52,061.26. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.1 points to 15,491.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Maruti, TCS, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers in early trade. On the other hand, Titan, Reliance Industries and Power Grid were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Seoul were trading lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai were quoting in the green. The US markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

"Boosting the sentiment would be a sharp fall in WTI crude oil prices. However, mounting concerns of rising US interest rates, rupee hitting fresh lows and unabated FII selling will continue to keep markets in a volatile mode," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 709.54 points or 1.35 per cent to settle at 51,822.53 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty fell 225.50 points or 1.44 per cent to end at 15,413.30.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.25 per cent to USD 109.25 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,920.61 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
markets Shares equity Nifty
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp