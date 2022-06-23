STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nexon EV fire incident: Tata Motors says detailed investigation underway

In the electric two-wheeler segment, there have been many incidents of vehicles catching fire in the recent past.

Tata Nexon EV

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Thursday said it is investigating the incident of a Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai.

Responding to the incident that has been widely shared on social media, Tata Motors in a statement said, "A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media."

Further, it said, "We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users."

The company asserted, "This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years."

Electric two-wheeler makers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV had recalled their scooters in the wake of separate fire incidents.

The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent.

