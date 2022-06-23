STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Group-owned​ Air India offers to re-hire pilots post retirement for five years

This comes even as the full-service carrier rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, including cabin crew.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tata Group-owned Air India has offered to re-hire pilots post their retirement for a five-year period as the airline looks for stability in operations amid talk of acquiring 300 single-aisle planes, according to internal communication.

Air India is considering re-hiring these pilots as commanders, it said.

This comes even as the full-service carrier rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, including cabin crew, and at the same time recruiting the fresh blood in the once-state-controlled carrier as well.

Pilots are the most-expensive asset for an airline and get paid the highest compared to other key roles such as cabin crew and aircraft maintenance engineers. Moreover, shortage of adequately trained pilots in the domestic aviation industry has always been an issue.

"We are pleased to inform you are being considered for post-retirement contract as commander in Air India for a period of 5 years or till you attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier," Air India Deputy General Manager for Personnel, Vikas Gupta, said in an internal mail.

"During the period of post retirement contract, you will be paid the remuneration and flying allowances, as admissible, as per policy of Air India to such appointments," he stated. Interested pilots have been told to submit their details along with a written consent by June 23, as per the mail.

A query sent to the Air India spokesperson in this regard did not elicit a response. Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 this year after successfully winning the bid for the airline in October last year. The retirement age for pilots in Air India is 58 like all other employees of the airline.

Prior to the pandemic, Air India used to re-hire its retired pilots on contract but the practice was discontinued after late March 2020. The contracts of such pilots were also terminated to partially offset the impact of the pandemic.

However, pilots at other private airlines fly until they reach the age of 65 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Tata Group Air India employees AIr India VRS Air India retirement
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp