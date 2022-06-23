Ukraine war: Nike says will permanently leave Russian market

By AFP

MOSCOW: Nike said Thursday it will be permanently leaving the Russian market and will not reopen its stores after temporarily shuttering them shortly after Moscow started a military campaign in Ukraine.

The US sports apparel giant is among a growing list of Western companies, including McDonald's and Starbucks, that decided to pull out of Russia over Ukraine.

"Nike Inc. made a decision to leave the Russian market... The Nike stores were temporarily closed recently and will not reopen," the company said in a statement. It added that its website and app will no longer be available in the country. Last month, Nike said it will not be renewing licensing agreements with Russian retailers.

ALSO READ | European Union bans Russian lobbyists from its major institutions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, triggering unprecedented sanctions and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including H and M, Adidas and Ikea.