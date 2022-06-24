STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung fined $14 million in Australia for misleading ads about Galaxy smartphones

Published: 24th June 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung

Samsung (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SYDNEY: South Korean tech giant Samsung has been fined $14 million by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for misleading claims about its Galaxy smartphones.

According to GizmoChina, the fine relates to a 2019 investigation of Samsung after it released several ads for various Galaxy smartphones.

The main thrust of the ads was that the phones were water-resistant when in water for up to 30 minutes, the report said.

The tech giant also depicted in the adverts the Galaxy phones being dipped in swimming pools or getting splashes on the beach, it added.

The ads were aired on national TV in Australia and the consumer watchdog took Samsung to task for some of these ads. Samsung inherently gave a false notion of the water-resistance capability of the models.

These smartphones were only water-resistant in fresh water, not seawater or chlorinated water. The charging port was prone to corrosion under such circumstances, as per the report.

Samsung has now agreed to pay the fine of $14 million to ACCC for the misleading claims. It has also made software and hardware changes to its phones to provide a more realistic claim of water resistance.

