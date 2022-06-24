Tata Motor's Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, probe underway 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a slew of fire incidents in electric two-wheelers that rocked the nation and reduced their reliability among consumers, it is now an electric passenger vehicle that has caught fire and the model is none other than India’s best selling battery run four-wheeler - the Tata Nexon EV.

The electric car caught fire in Vasai – a suburb of Mumbai – on June 22. After pictures and videos of the vehicle bursting into flames were shared widely on the internet, Tata Motors said that it is conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

“An investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts of the isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users,” said Tata Motors in a statement on Thursday.

It added that this is the first incident after over 30,000 EVs have covered over 100 million km across the country in 4 years. Not only the automaker, but even the government has also ordered a probe into the matter to know out the reasons that caused the fire. Sources say the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam have been asked to probe the matter.