STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Foxconn meets Maharashtra delegation, eyes investment in consumer electronics

Pune has emerged as the most natural choice for Foxconn with one of the best talent pool, industrial ecosystem, consumer base and residential spaces in Asia.

Published: 26th June 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A high-powered delegation from Maharashtra led by industries minister Subhash Desai, additional chief secretary (industries) Baldev Singh and CEO MIDC P Anbalagan met with Young Liu, Chairman of Taiwan-based Foxconn, to discuss advanced investment plans in the semiconductor and consumer electronics segments.

Foxconn, the largest electronics manufacturer in the world and 22nd in the list of Fortune 500 companies, is expanding into Semiconductor manufacturing and exploring the South Asian market for its next venture to build for the world. To this effect, the firm held rounds of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In the past two years, arguably the toughest years for businesses worldwide, Maharashtra secured over Rs 6 lakh crore investments and has allocated world-class industrial land, infrastructure, and facilities to over 80% of these investors in record time. With pioneering policies that are both lucrative to the investors and strengthen the state’s sectoral value addition, manufacturing and skilling ecosystems, Foxconn’s vision for the future closely aligns with the state’s goal of attracting global partners with a long-term vision.

Pune has emerged as the most natural choice for Foxconn with one of the best talent pool, industrial ecosystem, consumer base and residential spaces in Asia. Foxconn will be joining a league of global original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and world-class suppliers and will partner with the state to build the world’s electronics and supply chain backbone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foxconn Maharashtra Subhash Desai
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp