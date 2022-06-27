STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

West Bengal Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya to attend key GST Council meeting

The Council in its meeting starting Tuesday is slated to discuss an array of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss and tax rate tweaks on some items.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Monday said she will be representing the state at the crucial two-day GST Council meeting in Chandigarh.

The Council in its meeting starting Tuesday is slated to discuss an array of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks on some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers. "I have arrived for the meet along with other officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pant," Bhattacharya, the MoS (Independent Charge)Finance, told PTI over phone.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprise state counterparts.

The Council may see a stormy discussion around compensation payout to states, with opposition-ruled states aggressively pushing for its continuation beyond the five-year period, which ends in June Earlier this month, former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra had written to Sitharaman, urging her to continue with the GST compensation to states for another three-five years.

Mitra said the extension of the compensatory arrangement will provide a big relief to the states. "We note with dismay and ominous signs that the Centre has decided to withdraw the goods and services tax (GST) compensation to the states from July 2022. Such a decision, if taken, is completely contrary to what was envisaged at the time of adoption of GST," Mitra had said in his two-page letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrima Bhattacharya GST Council GST Council meeting
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp