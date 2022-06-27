STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WTO needs to move from just an organisation to robust institution: CUTS International

Discussions focused on whether the 12th ministerial conference, concluded on June 17, could provide momentum to revive the institution's negotiating, monitoring and dispute settlement functions.

Published: 27th June 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

A delegate leaves a World Trade Organisation in Geneva.(File | AFP)

A delegate leaves a World Trade Organisation in Geneva.(File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Member countries of Geneva-based WTO need to work together to transform the global trade body into a robust institution from just an organisation, think tank CUTS International said on Monday.

The institutional inertia at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has only just been broken, said Pradeep Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS International. "Full restoration of the dispute settlement mechanism and consensus on what shape the WTO reform should take remains challenging. The WTO needs to move from just an organisation to a robust institution," he said.

Mehta was speaking at a webinar to discuss the future of the WTO. Discussions focused on whether the 12th ministerial conference, concluded in Geneva on June 17, could provide momentum to revive the institution's negotiating, monitoring and dispute settlement functions.

The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

The 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) is a multilateral body which formulates rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between two or more than two countries on trade-related issues

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTO World Trade Organisation CUTS International
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp