Five years of GST: With multiple slabs, it’s far from being simple tax regime 

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The goods and services tax (GST) regime will complete five years on June 30, 2022. The new indirect tax system was brought in to simplify the erstwhile mechanism of levying multiple central, state, and local duties.

It was introduced in a hurry with many flaws, some of which are yet to be fixed. Despite all the government claims, GST is still far from being simple as there are multiple slabs, technical glitches on the portal, delays in refunds, etc.

Under GST, there are currently 5 rate slabs – 3%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. This is apart from the fact that there are zero-rated and exempted goods. “The multiple tax slabs defeated the object of GST to simplify the taxation regime,” said Charanya Lakshmikumaran, Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

Tax rates have been tweaked multiple times in the past 5 years, which adversely impacted small businesses.

Sudipto Munde who is a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), says there should only be one flat rate with zero rating for some essential items like food, grains, etc, and a higher rate for luxury items.

In the initial phase of transitioning to GST, it was challenging for small businesses to adapt to the new regime. Under the regime, the compliance burden has increased. Now, the service providers have to file 25 returns a year against two returns in an earlier system. Meanwhile, taxpayers with a turnover of at least 20 crores per annum need to comply with both e-way bills and e-invoicing.

According to Lakshmikumaran, delay in implementation of various provisions of the GST Acts like transitional provision, matching concept, monthly return, etc, forced the government to fall back on stopgap arrangements, which added to the woes of the industry.