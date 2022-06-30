No immediate plan to elevate Isha Ambani, say sources 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the elevation of son Akash as the chairman of Reliance Jio, some media reports were suggesting Mukesh Ambani might be looking at a similar role for daughter Isha Ambani in Reliance Retail. However, sources in the company told TNIE that no immediate plan like that is on the cards.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani announced his resignation as director of Reliance’s telecom unit Jio effective June 27, and the appointment of his eldest son Akash as the chairman of the board. An international news agency, quoting sources, reported that Isha Ambani was set to be appointed chair of Reliance’s retail arm, and an announcement was expected as early as Wednesday. However, sources at the company denied any such immediate plans.

Reliance Retail; which operates across food and grocery, consumer electronics and fashion and lifestyle segments; has been on a shopping spree, particularly acquiring designer labels. It recently acquired stakes in designer brands like Ritu Kumar, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, among others.

Isha, who manages strategy development and implementation for all marketing teams, including digital, advertising, communications, and creative for the conglomerate’s retail arm, launched online fashion retail company AJio in 2016, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail led by her. Isha has studied psychology at Yale University and MBA at Stanford Institute of Business. She has briefly worked with McKinsey & Co

in the US.