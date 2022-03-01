Production of eight core sectors grows 3.7 per cent in January

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The production of India’s eight core industries, which comprise 40.27% of total industries, grew by 3.7% in January, compared to the same period a year ago. As per the data released by the Department of Industry and Internal Trade on Monday, the growth rate from April to January 2021-22 was 11.6% as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The output in core sector industries had grown by 4.1% in December 2021 from a year ago.

The eight core industries measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. These industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The factory production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity witnessed a growth in January 2022, while crude oil and fertilizer reported negative growth for the same period. The coal production increased by 8.2% in January, compared to the same period last year. Natural Gas production increased by 11.7%, steel production increased by 2.8%, cement production increased by 13.6%, electricity generation increased by 0.5% in January 2022 over January 2021. However, crude oil production and Fertilizers production witnessed a decline in their production by 2.4% and by 2.0% respectively in January.

Weight of items

