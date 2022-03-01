Skoda Auto launches all new Slavia Sedan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SKODA AUTO on Monday launched its all-new SLAVIA sedan starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh that goes up to Rs 15.39 lakh for the top variant. The mid-sized sedan will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. Skoda’s parent company Volkswagen is also replacing its Vento sedan with Virtus later this year.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, said, “Along with KUSHAQ, the all-new SLAVIA will be a volume driver for us, as we look at significantly growing the SKODA brand in India.” Thanks to Slavia, Skoda sold 3,009 units in January 2022 against 1,004 units sold during January 2021, relating to a 200% growth.

Launched last year, the mid-sized SUV marked a new beginning for the Czech Republic automaker which is leading Volkswagen group’s India 2.0 program. The Group has committed investment of One billion Euros to achieve higher sales in India from 2022.

Developed on the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform like the Kushaq, the Slavia is powered by a 1-liter, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It sends 85 kW (115 Ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.