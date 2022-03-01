STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skoda Auto launches all new Slavia Sedan

SKODA AUTO on Monday launched its all new SLAVIA sedan starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh that goes up to Rs 15.39 lakh for the top variant.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Skoda Auto's Slavia sedan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SKODA AUTO on Monday launched its all-new SLAVIA sedan starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh that goes up to Rs 15.39 lakh for the top variant. The mid-sized sedan will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. Skoda’s parent company Volkswagen is also replacing its Vento sedan with Virtus later this year.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, said, “Along with KUSHAQ, the all-new SLAVIA will be a volume driver for us, as we look at significantly growing the SKODA brand in India.” Thanks to Slavia, Skoda sold 3,009 units in January 2022 against 1,004 units sold during January 2021, relating to a 200% growth.

Launched last year, the mid-sized SUV marked a new beginning for the Czech Republic automaker which is leading Volkswagen group’s India 2.0 program. The Group has committed investment of One billion Euros to achieve higher sales in India from 2022.

Developed on the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform like the Kushaq, the Slavia is powered by a 1-liter, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It sends 85 kW (115 Ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SKODA Auto Skoda Slavia
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp