Tech Mahindra announces launch of TechMVerse to drive commerce 

Last week, Infoys had announced metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track organisations’ exploration of the metaverse.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra (Photo | Tech Mahindra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the launch of TechMVerse. In its initial phase, Tech Mahindra will leverage the opportunities presented by the metaverse through various use cases including DealerVerse - metaverse-based car dealership, Middlemist - NFT marketplace, Meta Bank - a virtual bank, and gaming centre.

Last week, Infosys had announced metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track organisations’ exploration of the metaverse. Many IT companies are now joining the metaverse bandwagon. Metaverse is a fast-evolving digital environment where individuals can interact with each other in a 3D virtual space. The global metaverse revenue opportunity could reach $800 billion in 2024.

Tech Mahindra said it will offer immersive digital and professional experience services around design, content, as well as low code plug-and-play Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Blockchain platforms. The company has also collaborated with Mahindra & Mahindra to offer exclusive Digital Collectibles. These collectibles will be listed, minted, and offered for sale through Tech Mahindra’s NFT Marketplace platform.

Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good, CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra said. “TechMahindra’s platform, the TechMverse, would enable a seamless integration between our known expertise in 5G with our skills in AI, AR/VR and blockchain,” he added.

The company will also train 1,000 engineers to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges. Tech Mahindra also focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

