Adani to buy stake in Quintillion Business Media

Published: 02nd March 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Enterprise

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Group, which had last year announced its foray into media space, is acquiring a minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Private Limited (QBM), an indirect subsidiary of Quint Digital.

The proposed transaction with the Adani Group is only for QBM which is a digital business news platform and not in relation to other digital media/media tech properties owned by Quint Digital viz.

The Quint, Quintype Technologies, thenewsminute and Youthkiawaaz, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited said, “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms...I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team.

This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.” With this stake buying, Gautam Adani, Asia’s second richest billionaire, will own a pie in India’s media landscape. 

