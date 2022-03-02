STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car, two-wheeler sales see slump in February

Hit by global shortage of semi-conductors that has lowered production level, two of India’s largest carmakers once again reported decline in monthly sales. 

Published: 02nd March 2022

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a 7.4% year-on-year decline in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales.( Photo |Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hit by global shortage of semi-conductors that has lowered production level, two of India’s largest carmakers once again reported decline in monthly sales. Market leader Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a 7.4% year-on-year decline in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales at 133,948 units in February 2022.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a regulatory filing.  Last week CEO and MD Kenichi Ayukawa had said that barring supply side issues, the demand in the market looks promising. “Even today we have about 2.7 lakh bookings. We are making all efforts to fulfill this demand at the earliest and live up to the trust placed by our customers.”

Hyundai, on the other hand, reported that its domestic sales were down 14.6% Y-o-Y to 44,050 units last month. It said that they are continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of Hyundai cars at the earliest. Other carmakers such as Toyota and Honda also witnessed a drop in vehicle dispatches to dealers last month.

However, homegrown auto majors Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (who have been managing semiconductors issue fairly better) reported an increase in February sales. Skoda and MG Motor also reported positive numbers.

Tata Motor’s PV sales in the domestic market last month rose by 47% to 39,981 units. Tata’s February 2022 sales, however, were marginally lower than its January 2022 sales. Mahindra’s PV sales rose by 80% Y-o-Y to 27,663 units last month.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales, hit by rising petrol prices and prolong rural distress, witnessed big slump in February 2022. Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales last month were also 31.57% Y-o-Y to 331,462 units while Honda 2Wheelers’ domestic sales fell 30.6% to 285,677 units.

