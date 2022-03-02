STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
February GST collection at Rs 1.33 lakh crore; 18% more than previous year

The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of February 2022 after regular IGST settlement is Rs 50,782 crore and Rs 52,688 crore, respectively.

Published: 02nd March 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The monthly GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore for the fifth time in the current financial year as February (for January transactions) collections were at Rs 1.33 lakh crore, 18% more than that of the same month previous year.

The gross GST collections in the first 10 months of 2021-22 have already reached Rs 12.1 lakh crore, giving rare hopes that for the first time in five year, annual GST collections could end up at Rs 15 lakh crore.

Of the Rs 1,33,026 collected in February,  Rs 24,435 crore was collected as Central GST, Rs 30,779 crore as State GST, Rs 67,471 crore as integrated GST and Rs 10,340 crore as compensation cess. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of February 2022 after regular IGST settlement is Rs 50,782 crore and Rs 52,688 crore, respectively.

“February, being a 28-day month, normally witnesses revenues lower than that in January. This high growth during February 2022 should also be seen in the context of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews and various restrictions that were put in place by various States due to the omicron wave, which peaked around 20th January,” the government said. 

GST collections have shown robust growth in the current financial year signaling not just revival in economic activities in the aftermath of Covid-19, but also improved compliances. 

Comments

