Audi to hike vehicle prices up to 3 per cent from April

Published: 03rd March 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Covered Audi cars. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury car maker Audi on Thursday said it will increase prices across its product range in India by up to 3 per cent from April 1.

The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 1, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

"At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India's current line-up includes the petrol powered A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, the recently launched Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7 Sportback and the RS Q8.

The company's electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand includes e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

