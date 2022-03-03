STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FRL-Reliance merger: SC defers hearing on Amazon's plea for 10 days for finding solution through dialogue

TNIE had recently written that Amazon may have to hit the negotiation table given the takeover of Future Retail stores by Reliance Retail.

Published: 03rd March 2022 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Embattled parties Amazon and Future Retail will initiate a dialogue to break an 18-month long legal logjam that has stalled a Rs 24,713 crore takeover of FRL’s assets by the country’s largest retailer RIL.

The offer for talks was made by Gopal Subramanium, senior counsel of Amazon, and agreed to by Future Retail’s lawyer Harish Salve during a hearing in the Supreme Court Thursday. 

Amazon’s conciliatory move comes in the wake of RIL reportedly taking over 500 retail stores of FRL, which failed to pay rent for the same. A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana gave the parties ten days to thrash out a solution before the next hearing on March 15. 

Interestingly, no coercive steps to exacerbate the situation are to be taken by either party during the course of the talks, according to a source present during the hearings.  

This would, until March 15, preclude any legal proceedings by Amazon against FRL for allegedly surrendering its stores to RIL while the dispute was still in the courts.

No other courts will pass any order till March 15, as well,  said the source. However, existing proceedings in other fora like Delhi HC and NCLAT can continue, he added. 

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. TNIE had recently written that Amazon may have to hit the negotiation table given the takeover of Future Retail stores by Reliance Retail.

Thursday’s SC hearing pertained to FRL seeking a stay on Singapore arbitration proceedings basis of a CCI order, which suspended its own approval of Amazon’s 2019 investment in Future Coupons, giving it an indirect shareholding in FRL.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s order backing Amazon’s stand against the deal, opened the floodgates of legal cases between the two firms with Amazon alleging the RIL -FRL deal violated contractual obligations embedded in its 2019 investment in Future Coupons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Amazon Delhi High Court Future Retail Reliance Retail
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp