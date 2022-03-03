FRL-Reliance merger: SC defers hearing on Amazon's plea for 10 days for finding solution through dialogue

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Embattled parties Amazon and Future Retail will initiate a dialogue to break an 18-month long legal logjam that has stalled a Rs 24,713 crore takeover of FRL’s assets by the country’s largest retailer RIL.

The offer for talks was made by Gopal Subramanium, senior counsel of Amazon, and agreed to by Future Retail’s lawyer Harish Salve during a hearing in the Supreme Court Thursday.

Amazon’s conciliatory move comes in the wake of RIL reportedly taking over 500 retail stores of FRL, which failed to pay rent for the same. A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana gave the parties ten days to thrash out a solution before the next hearing on March 15.

Interestingly, no coercive steps to exacerbate the situation are to be taken by either party during the course of the talks, according to a source present during the hearings.

This would, until March 15, preclude any legal proceedings by Amazon against FRL for allegedly surrendering its stores to RIL while the dispute was still in the courts.

No other courts will pass any order till March 15, as well, said the source. However, existing proceedings in other fora like Delhi HC and NCLAT can continue, he added.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. TNIE had recently written that Amazon may have to hit the negotiation table given the takeover of Future Retail stores by Reliance Retail.

Thursday’s SC hearing pertained to FRL seeking a stay on Singapore arbitration proceedings basis of a CCI order, which suspended its own approval of Amazon’s 2019 investment in Future Coupons, giving it an indirect shareholding in FRL.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s order backing Amazon’s stand against the deal, opened the floodgates of legal cases between the two firms with Amazon alleging the RIL -FRL deal violated contractual obligations embedded in its 2019 investment in Future Coupons.