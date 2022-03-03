Indian Investors can now own US stocks for as low as $5-15 a unit

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian retail investors from March 3 will be able to own top 50 US stocks like Apple, Google, Alphabet, Amazon, Walmart, etc, by shelling out as less as $5-15 on the NSE International Exchange at Gift City, Gujarat. The cost will work out to two- to three-hundredths of the share’s actual value and will be held in the form of depository receipts.

The investment route will be under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), whereby RBI permits a resident individual to invest overseas up to $250,000 per year for specified assets, excluding derivatives.

The main draws, apart from owning a slice of the top 50 US stocks by paying a fraction of their values (fractionalisation), will be to have the depository receipt or DR, backed by the share, in one’s own demat account opened at NSE IFSC and a competitive exchange rate while buying the American shares, a source in Gift City IFSC told TNIE.

A depository receipt is a bank issued certificate that represents shares of a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange. Currently, while investors can still invest in fractions of foreign shares through the LRS route, the shares remain in the name of the international broker (omnibus account) with whom the local broker has a tie up. The international broker provides an account statement to shareholders but if it goes bust the shareholder here has a tedious task of approaching US Securities regulator SEC, a time -consuming process, said the source quoted above.

Usually, an investor is charged a high premium by the authorised dealer for forex used to buy the foreign share, claimed another source in Gift City. “At the NSE IFSC, HDFC Bank, which will issue the DR to the international market maker, will also facilitate currency exchange to invest in the DR at the lowest possible cost, resulting in overall cost to trade being significantly lower than that extant currently,” added the source.

The NSE IFSC expects millennials among the HNIs to actively trade on its platform. If the platform succeeds in drawing substantial interest of brokers and investors, NSE could add more US stocks to its existing bouquet, it is learnt.

What’s the process?