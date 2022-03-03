Investors' wealth climb Rs 1.99 lakh crore as stocks bounce back

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the equity markets bounced back on Thursday after a steep decline in the previous session, investors' wealth grew by Rs 1,99,397.83 crore in early trade.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 527.72 points to 55,996.62, tracking positive trends in Asian markets. Sentiments also improved after stock exchanges in the US closed in the positive zone in the overnight session.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 1,99,397.83 crore to Rs 2,53,51,701.18 crore in early trade on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing over 3 per cent, followed by Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Infosys.

In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark index tanked 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent to finish at 55,468.90.