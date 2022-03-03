STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance Industries Limited, Sanmina Corp to form joint venture in India

RIL informed that it has entered into an agreement to create a joint venture with US-based Sanmina Corp to manufacture electronics in India.

Published: 03rd March 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday informed that it has entered into an agreement to create a joint venture (JV) with US-based Sanmina Corp to manufacture electronics in India.  
The joint venture will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale data centers), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defense and aerospace.  

“Sanmina Corporation (Sanmina) and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) announced that they have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity,” said RIL in a statement.

As per the deal, RSBVL will hold 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture entity with Sanmina owning the remaining 49.9%. RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, while Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business.  

As a result, the joint venture will be capitalized with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.  

“For both growth and security, it is essential for India to be more self-reliant in electronics manufacturing in Telecom, IT, Data Centers, Cloud, 5G, New Energy and other industries as we chart our path in the new digital economy. Through this partnership we plan to boost innovation and talent in India, meeting both Indian and global demand,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio. 

