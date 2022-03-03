Two wheeler sales and stocks skid 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of two-wheeler manufacturers on Wednesday tumbled as much as 5% after major players reported over 30% decline in domestic sales in February 2022. India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp on Wednesday fell 4.29% to settle at Rs 2,427 on the BSE while leading exporter of two-wheelers Bajaj Auto stumbled 4.62% to close the day at Rs 3,367 on the NSE.

The fall is mainly attributed to global sell-off seen across markets and poor sales number reported by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The Pulsar-maker Bajaj said that its domestic sales last month stood at 96,523 units as against 1,48,934 units in February 2021, down by a whopping 35%. Two-wheeler exports, where bulk of its sales come from, remained flat in February 2022.

As for Hero MotoCorp, domestic sales last month were down by 31.57% Y-o-Y to 331,462 units in February 2022 while Chennai based TVS Motor and Royal Enfield reported 11% and 10% drop in February 2022 domestic sales, respectively.