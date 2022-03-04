STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget 2022: Himachal govt announces to reduce age limit for pension from 70 yrs to 60 yrs 

The MLALAD fund has been increased by Rs 20 lakh in the Budget, which is the last one before the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

Published: 04th March 2022

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the state Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced to increase monthly old-age pension amount from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500. Presenting his fifth and last budget of the current government, Thakur also announced to decrease the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension, without any income limit.

The chief minister also announced to increase the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) fund from the existing Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore.

The MLALAD fund has been increased by Rs 20 lakh in the Budget, which is the last one before the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

Thakur stated that a total of Rs 90 lakh increase had been made in the MLALAD fund during his government. The chief minister also announced to increase the discretionary grant for MLAs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum for the next fiscal.

Thakur also announced to construct 1000 new Anganwadi bhawans in the state. A total of 789 plans from NABARD worth Rs 3,200 crore was approved during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress government, whereas that during the current government stood at Rs 3,452 crore for 826 plans, he added.

