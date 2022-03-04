STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NSE begins hunt for MD, CEO; invites applications 

The exchange has invited applications from candidates having IPO (initial public offering) experience for the role of the top post before March 25, according to a public notice issued on Friday.

Published: 04th March 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange NSE, which is facing allegations of governance lapses, has started the hunt for a new managing director and chief executive officer as the five-year tenure of incumbent chief Vikram Limaye is ending in July.

The exchange has invited applications from candidates having IPO (initial public offering) experience for the role of the top post before March 25, according to a public notice issued on Friday.

Limaye is eligible for another term. However, as per Sebi's rule, the incumbent needs to compete with other candidates to win the next term. He was appointed as the NSE chief in July 2017, following the exit of Chitra Ramkrishna.

Limaye is credited with rebranding the NSE. Trading in derivatives witnessed tremendous growth under his leadership. Listing out eligibility criteria, NSE's notice stated that the candidate must have a track record of strengthening corporate governance, enterprise risk management and compliance management framework.

In addition, the candidates with exposure to working in a publicly listed company or having led an organisation through an initial public offering process “will be an added advantage", it added.

ALSO READ | ‘Acted within our remit in NSE case’, says Outgoing SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi

After the deadline, the candidates will be short-listed by the nominations and remuneration committee of the company. A selection committee set up by the NSE, comprising NRC members and the independent external members, will recommend candidates to the board, which will then send the name to Sebi for final approval.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is facing the regulatory probe in a case of governance lapses and in the colocation matter where certain brokers were allegedly given unfair access to the exchange data feeds over other members.

In a recent order, the regulator has penalised NSE's former MDs and CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and others for various violations in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to then MD Ramkrishna.

ALSO READ | Revealed:The Chennai house Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife

The regulator in its order revealed that Ramkrishna was steered by a yogi dwelling in the Himalayan ranges in the appointment of Subramanian as the exchange's Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD. The yogi, according to Ramkrishna, was a "spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational coordinates and largely dwelt in the Himalayan range".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSE MD Application Chitra Ramkrishna
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp